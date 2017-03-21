Butterbeer Ice Cream Is Officially the Most Magical Dessert That Exists

Although none of us will ever be treated to the experience of drinking a foaming mug of Butterbeer at the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade , at least we have the option of going to town on a pint of ice cream inspired by the magical beverage.

Thanks to the Pennsylvania-based Yuengling’s, Harry Potter fans and dessert aficionados alike can now get their hands on Butterbeer ice cream, a mix of the creamery's buttercream and butterscotch flavors with a butterscotch swirl.

"We are always looking for ways to inspire our fans and spark creativity. Whether it's our flavor names and descriptions or the recipes themselves—we’re in the business of having fun," said David Yuengling, President of Yuengling’s Ice Cream, in a statement . "We hope we made J.K. Rowling proud with this flavor."

Of course, wizarding world devotees quickly took to Twitter to express their joy over the news.

Thank you @YuenglingsIC for creating Butterbeer ice cream!!! ❤️❤️ #Potterheads will forever be grateful! I can not wait to try it! - Sarah McCandlish (@SarahLiz217) March 21, 2017

I've never been more excited about ice-cream than I have right now... #HarryPotter #Butterbeer 🍦 https://t.co/2lI8G8Svep - Carina Walsh (@carinageek) March 21, 2017

There is butterbeer ice cream available somewhere that I now need to find - Lauren Nickols (@LaurenNickols) March 21, 2017