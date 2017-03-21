Female Genital MutilationDoctors Around the World Rally for New Surgery to Counter Female Genital Mutilation
People protest during a rally marking International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation in Madrid on Feb. 6, 2016.
White HousePresident Trump Signs Bill Authorizing NASA Funding and Mars Exploration
President Donald Trump, center, holds a NASA flight jacket presented to him by NASA Astronaut Office Chief Chris Cassidy, blue jacket left, after signing the NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2017, alongside members of the Senate, Congress, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
celebritiesWatch Rihanna Get Bashful About Her TV Performance During This Epic Viewing Party
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Fall / Winter 2017 Collection - Runway
russiaPaul Manafort Hid Payment From Pro-Russian Political Party, Ukranian Lawmaker Says
Paul Manafort, advisor to Donald Trump, is seen on the floor of the Quicken Loans Arena at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 19, 2016.
Food & Drink

Butterbeer Ice Cream Is Officially the Most Magical Dessert That Exists

Megan McCluskey
3:50 PM ET

Although none of us will ever be treated to the experience of drinking a foaming mug of Butterbeer at the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade, at least we have the option of going to town on a pint of ice cream inspired by the magical beverage.

Thanks to the Pennsylvania-based Yuengling’s, Harry Potter fans and dessert aficionados alike can now get their hands on Butterbeer ice cream, a mix of the creamery's buttercream and butterscotch flavors with a butterscotch swirl.

"We are always looking for ways to inspire our fans and spark creativity. Whether it's our flavor names and descriptions or the recipes themselves—we’re in the business of having fun," said David Yuengling, President of Yuengling’s Ice Cream, in a statement. "We hope we made J.K. Rowling proud with this flavor."

Of course, wizarding world devotees quickly took to Twitter to express their joy over the news.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME