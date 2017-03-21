A turtle in Thailand that underwent surgery earlier this month after eating almost a thousand coins humans tossed into its pool died Tuesday from intestinal issues, veterinarians said.
The female green sea turtle, nicknamed "Omsin" or "Piggy Bank," died of intestinal obstruction that blocked her protein intake, the Associated Press reports. Nickel toxicity also marred her immune system.
The animal had consumed more than 900 coins, which were thrown into her pool by people seeking good luck. She was about 25 years old.
[AP]