A sea turtle dubbed "Piggy Bank" comes up for air while swimming in a small sea water pool at the Veterinary Medical Aquatic Animal Research Center in Bangkok on March 13, 2017. ROBERTO SCHMIDT—AFP/Getty Images

A turtle in Thailand that underwent surgery earlier this month after eating almost a thousand coins humans tossed into its pool died Tuesday from intestinal issues, veterinarians said.

The female green sea turtle, nicknamed "Omsin" or "Piggy Bank," died of intestinal obstruction that blocked her protein intake, the Associated Press reports. Nickel toxicity also marred her immune system.

The animal had consumed more than 900 coins, which were thrown into her pool by people seeking good luck. She was about 25 years old.

