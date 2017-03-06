LGBTGavin Grimm's Fight for Transgender Rights: 'I'm in it For the Long Haul'
Sea turtle "Bank" in Thailand
A sea turtle named Bank is transported from surgery to another place to rest. Guillaume Payen—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
animals

A Turtle in Thailand Needed Surgery After Eating 900 Coins People Threw in the Sea

8:46 PM UTC

A turtle in Thailand needed surgery after it ate more than 900 coins that humans had thrown into the sea for good luck.

The 25-year-old female green sea turtle known as Bank is recovering after undergoing an operation Monday to remove the coins, which had merged into an 11-pound ball in her stomach and became life-threatening, according to the Associated Press.

The animal lived seaside near the eastern town of Sri Racha, where many superstitious visitors seeking luck and long life throw coins into the water, the AP reports.

Posted by Nantarika Chansue on Monday, March 6, 2017

"I felt angry that humans, whether or not they meant to do it or if they did it without thinking, had caused harm to this turtle," Nantarika Chansue, who led the surgery, told the AP.

