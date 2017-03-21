Watch Live: Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch's Confirmation Hearing

It's the third day of the Senate hearing for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch , President Donald Trump 's pick to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

On the first day of his confirmation hearing Monday, Gorsuch defended his judicial record, preempting attacks by Democrats who have accused him of siding with corporate interests over workers. In his opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee he said he has tried to "treat all who come before me fairly and with respect."

Questioning began on Tuesday and lasted over eleven hours, with Senators pushing Gorsuch on topics such as abortion rights and President Trump's travel ban.

The Colorado judge mostly struck a measured tone in his answers, with Sen. Dick Durbin's questions regarding his relationship with a controversial Oxford professor and allegations made by a former student, prompting a rare moment of tension .

The hearing is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.