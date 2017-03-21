moviesEverything You Need to Know About the Love Actually Reunion
MCDLOAC EC003
MusicWhy Chuck Berry’s ‘Johnny B. Goode’ Is a Rock ’n’ Roll Classic
Chuck Berry Does The Splits
GadgetsHow Samsung's New Galaxy Tablet Compares to the iPad Pro
EnvironmentHere's Why the Environmental Protection Agency Was Created
Virginia Scenics
Supreme Court

Watch Live: Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch's Confirmation Hearing

Kate Samuelson
Updated: Mar 21, 2017 8:56 PM ET

It's the third day of the Senate hearing for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's pick to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

On the first day of his confirmation hearing Monday, Gorsuch defended his judicial record, preempting attacks by Democrats who have accused him of siding with corporate interests over workers. In his opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee he said he has tried to "treat all who come before me fairly and with respect."

Questioning began on Tuesday and lasted over eleven hours, with Senators pushing Gorsuch on topics such as abortion rights and President Trump's travel ban.

The Colorado judge mostly struck a measured tone in his answers, with Sen. Dick Durbin's questions regarding his relationship with a controversial Oxford professor and allegations made by a former student, prompting a rare moment of tension.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME