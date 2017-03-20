viralThe Viral Cup Blowing Challenge Is the Internet's Latest Obsession
Stack of disposable cups in coffee shop
viralWatch the Viral Video of the Epic All-Night Slumber Party These Twin Toddlers Had
Two toddlers at crib, Berlin, Germany
CongressPeople Are Searching for 'Gravamen' after FBI Director James Comey Uses the Word to Describe Watergate
US-INTELLIGENCE-POLITICS-RUSSIA
CongressFBI Director James Comey Declines to Answer Questions About Roger Stone
FBI Director Comey Testifies At Hearing On Alleged Russian Election Meddling
Exchange New Mosque
Nihat Rahic,of West Des Moines, and Emir Huskanovic, of Bosnia, right, stand in front of the new Islamic Education Center in Des Moines, Iowa on Sept. 18, 2008. Lisa Fernandez—AP
Iowa

Hate-Filled Note Against Muslim Stokes Fear at Des Moines Mosque

Maya Rhodan
3:10 PM ET

Muslim groups in Iowa are asking authorities to investigate a hate-filled message that was left at a Des Moines mosque.

Local media outlets in Iowa have reported that the handwritten letter was dropped off at the Islamic Center of Des Moines. In it, Muslims were called "vile" and "filthy" and addressed as "Children of Satan." The author also wrote that President Trump is "going to do to you Muslims what Hitler did to the Jews," according to a report by Iowa's KCCI. The author remains anonymous; the letter is signed "Americans for a Better Way."

The Islamic Center's spokesman Esam Boraey told the news organization the Muslim community is "circled and surrounded, and centered around the fear and our safety.” In an interview with USA Today, a member of the mosque's board said the community is taking the note seriously.

"In this climate, we have to take these things seriously because it could escalate," said Jamal Muhammad

The Executive Director of Iowa's chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called for an investigation in a statement released Sunday. "We call on state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate this message of intimidation targeting a house of worship as a hate crime and to bring the perpetrator to justice," said Miriam Amer.

Hateful attacks against Muslims have been on the rise, according to data from the FBI and Muslim and civil rights organizations have linked rise in attacks to the rhetoric of President Trump who called for the a "complete and total shutdown" of Muslims entering the country early in the campaign. He later walked that statement back, but many have interpreted his executive order temporarily banning travel from six majority-Muslim countries as a Muslim ban.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME