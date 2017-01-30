Julia Louis-Dreyfus used her acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night to speak out against President Trump's crackdown on immigration from several predominantly Muslim countries.

Read the full text of her remarks below:

"I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France, and I’m an American patriot, and I love this country, and because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes. And this immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American.

So I say to you this: Our sister guild, the WGA, made a statement today that I would like to read because I am in complete agreeance with it:

'Our guilds are unions of storytellers who always welcomed those from the nations of varying beliefs who wish to share their creativity with America. We are grateful for them. We stand with them. And we will fight for them.'

Thank you very much."