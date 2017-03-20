Watch Adele Channel Beyoncé With Hilarious Results

In case her impassioned speech at the 2017 Grammys wasn't proof enough, Adele reconfirmed that she might be the world's most high-profile Bey Hive member during a concert in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday.

During an interlude at the concert, Adele channeled Queen Bey by singing the refrain to "Crazy in Love" and practicing Bey's signature hair flips in front of a fan on the edge of the stage.

As ardent as Adele's efforts were, she was unable to completely capture Beyoncé's inimitable stage presence, which she noted with charming self-deprecation.

" How does she do it!?"

Watch Adele's hilarious impression of Beyoncé below.

.@adele channeled Beyoncé at her Melbourne concert last night. ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/HtrRGC5FhL - BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 18, 2017