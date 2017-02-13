From the moment it was announced Adele had won album of the year at the 2017 Grammys, it was clear she thought the award should have gone to Beyoncé . The 25 artist used her acceptance speech to express her gratitude and love for Bey and Lemonade , prompting a tearful thank you from her fellow nominee.

"My artist of my life is Beyoncé, and this album for me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental..and so well-thought out and so beautiful and soul-bearing," she said. "You are our light and the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have, and I always will."

Adele had even more to say on the subject once backstage . "I thought it was her year," she mused. "What the f—k does she have to do to win album of the year?"

Of course, this isn't the first time the megastars have fangirled over each other. The two have not only been spotted hanging out at other awards shows over the years, but have both openly spoken about their mutual admiration.

In an December 2016 cover story with Vanity Fair , Adele revealed that she had been listening to Beyoncé since she was 11 years old — when Bey was still a member of Destiny's Child. "She’s my Michael Jackson," she said.

In turn, Beyoncé gushed about Adele's talent for the profile. "When Adele sings you can hear that it’s coming from an unfiltered honesty and purity. She creates songs that go deep and expose pain and vulnerability with her soulful voice. She takes you places other artists don’t go to anymore — the way they did in the ‘70s," she said, adding that she also adores her personality. "It is so easy to talk to her and be around her. She’s funny as hell and her comebacks are legendary."

And when Bey dropped Lemonade in May, Adele dedicated an Instagram to praising the album. "I'm not late on this I've just been speechless," she wrote. "Beyoncé is the most inspiring person I've ever had the pleasure of worshipping. Her talent, beauty, grace and work ethic are all in a league of their own."

She even paused one of the shows on her 25 tour to further rave about the record-breaking Lemonade . "How is it even possible that [Beyoncé] only ever gets better? How is that possible? She is Jesus f—ing Christ," Adele said . "Beyoncé is the sickest artist around in the whole entire world; it’s unbelievable. I’ve been listening to her for 17 years, and she’s still making music that blows my mind."

It seems like we can all agree that it's high time for a collaboration album.