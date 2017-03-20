CongressThere Was No Wiretap of Trump Tower, House Intelligence Chairman Says
FBI Director James Comey looks on during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Russian actions during the 2016 election campaign on March 20, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
CongressFBI Director James Comey Confirms Russia Investigation
US-INTELLIGENCE-POLITICS-RUSSIA
SmartphonesHere's How Apple Could Bring Augmented Reality to the iPhone
Apple Inc. Unveils Next Generation iPhone And New Watch
ImmigrationThe Story Behind the Only Major American Law to Actually Encourage Immigration
Abraham Lincoln
Congress

Watch Live: FBI Director James Comey Testifies Before Congress on Russia, Wiretaps

Maya Rhodan
9:30 AM ET

FBI Director James Comey will testify before the House Intelligence Committee during a hearing on Russian meddling into the 2016 election on Monday. You can watch live above beginning at 10 a.m.

The highly anticipated hearing is set to focus on the investigation into Russia's involvement in widespread hacks during last year's election, but Comey is also expected to face questions about Trump's claims that his New York apartment building was wiretapped by former President Obama.

Obama, intelligence officials and a growing group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill have said there is no evidence wiretapping occurred. The New York Times reported that Comey asked officials at the Justice Department to publicly denounce Trump's claims as false, though officials did not release a statement. During the hearing, Comey will have an opportunity to denounce the allegations himself.

Lawmakers are eager to get definitive answers on whether Russia worked with officials from the Trump campaign during the election, which President Trump called "fake news" in an early-morning tweet on Monday. The hearing may provide some insight into the current investigation, but it's unclear how much will be made public. When faced with questions about Russia's involvement in the 2016 election previously, Comey said he would not comment on an ongoing investigation in an open forum.

Trump addressed the hearing on Twitter on Monday morning:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME