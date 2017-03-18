WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 14: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks to members of the White House press corps during a daily press briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room February 14, 2017 at the White House in Washington, DC. Spicer discussed various topics including the resignation of Michael Flynn from his position as National Security Adviser. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 14: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks to members of the White House press corps during a daily press briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room February 14, 2017 at the White House in Washington, DC. Spicer discussed various topics including the resignation of Michael Flynn from his position as National Security Adviser. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong—Getty Images

The Secret Service Stopped Someone Who 'Jumped' a Bike Rack, White House Says

The Secret Service dealt with an individual on Saturday who jumped a bike rack near the White House, press secretary Sean Spicer said.

Spicer tweeted that the incident occurred on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Individual jumped bike rack on Pennsylvania Ave, not @WhiteHouse fence. Great response by @SecretService - Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 18, 2017

President Donald Trump was not in town, as he is spending the weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida .

A similar incident occurred last week when an intruder was arrested after scaling three fences surrounding the White House perimeter. Authorities said the man was on the grounds for 17 minutes and able to “rattle the door handle,” according to House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz . The President was in the White House during that incident.