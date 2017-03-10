TelevisionThat Curious White Walker Symbol Showed Up in the Game of Thrones Teaser
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Briefing At White House
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily White House press briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on March 9, 2017 in Washington, D.C.  Alex Wong/Getty Images
White House

Sean Spicer Wore His Flag Pin Upside Down and the Internet Freaked Out

8:18 PM UTC

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer inadvertently wore an American flag pin upside down during a press briefing Friday — and the internet had a field day.

Several people pointed out that the pin resembled a logo for House of Cards — including the show's executive producer, Dana Brunetti.

"His check is in the mail," Brunetti tweeted.

Others pondered the meaning of an upside-down American flag as a symbol of distress. According to the United States flag code, "The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property."

Eventually, presidential aide Omarosa Manigault handed Spicer a note, prompting him to fix the pin.

"House of Cards promo," someone in the press briefing joked.

"There's no promo," Spicer said. "Now onto your questions."

