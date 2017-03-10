White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily White House press briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on March 9, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily White House press briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on March 9, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sean Spicer Wore His Flag Pin Upside Down and the Internet Freaked Out

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer inadvertently wore an American flag pin upside down during a press briefing Friday — and the internet had a field day.

Several people pointed out that the pin resembled a logo for House of Cards — including the show's executive producer, Dana Brunetti.

"His check is in the mail," Brunetti tweeted .

Others pondered the meaning of an upside-down American flag as a symbol of distress. According to the United States flag code, "The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property."

Eventually, presidential aide Omarosa Manigault handed Spicer a note, prompting him to fix the pin.

" House of Cards promo," someone in the press briefing joked .

"There's no promo," Spicer said. "Now onto your questions."

Your loyalty has not gone unnoticed. https://t.co/ba1kz1yvXF - House of Cards (@HouseofCards) March 10, 2017

His check is in the mail. https://t.co/kYWggKfBH4 - Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) March 10, 2017

i fixed ur flag pin for u sean pic.twitter.com/Y9iCnYNKny - darth™ (@darth) March 10, 2017

OMG HIS FLAG PIN IS UPSIDE DOWN LOLOLOLOLOL pic.twitter.com/v7Lggb5R3s - Constantine Giavos © (@GIAVOS) March 10, 2017

Someone please rescue @seanspicer who is clearly signaling for help by wearing an American flag pin upside down. #SOS (Save Our Spicey) pic.twitter.com/ofh9zGs1Dg - James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) March 10, 2017

[Sean Spicer's flag pin is upside down]



DARK STATUE OF LIBERTY: ok, even I think that's a bit much. pic.twitter.com/LJZRNcxDmZ - Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) March 10, 2017