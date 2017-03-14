The Internet Braced for Winter Storm Stella With a Hilarious Snowfall of Memes

As the Northeast prepared for Winter Storm Stella to drop up to two feet of snow Tuesday, many on the Internet had a humorous outlook on the blizzard .

Those living in the New England and Mid-Atlantic states expected to get the brunt of the nor'easter were quick to create memes poking fun at the pitfalls of being caught in a snow storm. Riffing on everything from the inevitable supermarket rush to the amount of clothing needed to venture outside, Twitter users gave the incoming whiteout a light-hearted spin.

See a selection of the best memes below.

Anyone want to come help me drink my 15 bottles of wine?? 🍷❄️ #blizzard2017 #StellaBlizzard pic.twitter.com/78TDhM0GKN - fire and ice (@FyreandIce) March 13, 2017

Live look at me prepping for #StellaBlizzard. pic.twitter.com/Shah3oYpLs - Kaitie Burger (@KaitieBurger) March 13, 2017

Philly supermarkets the day before a blizzard are more terrifying than any possible accumulation #blizzard2017 #snowmageddon2017 pic.twitter.com/o4eflORQQN - Philly Talk (@PhillyTalk) March 12, 2017

'12-18 inches of snow, 2-4 inches per hour, wind gusts up to 45 mph' pic.twitter.com/djJNg6XCxl - Kay Dagwan (@whyhello_kayla) March 13, 2017

Winter Storm #Stella is like Trump: big, white, blustery, will cause people to be stranded at airports, could be a disaster for our schools. - George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 13, 2017

You can't get the forecast wrong if you predict anywhere from 6 to 24 inches #snowmageddon2017 #accuweatherexperts pic.twitter.com/Wn1PnfO5O4 - JCorrado (@ForzaCorrado) March 12, 2017

Just walking to work when your boss still expects you to come in during the #StellaBlizzard pic.twitter.com/kLbWrQ6StA - Leah Allegra (@leahallegra5) March 14, 2017

#blizzard2017 I'd rather stick a fork in my eye than food shop tonight pic.twitter.com/vD7SbeKLWA - Michael palughi (@MichaelPalughi) March 13, 2017