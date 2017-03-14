TurkeyTurkey's President Erdogan Attacks the Netherlands: 'We Know How Rotten Their Character Is'
Here’s Where Winter Storm Stella Is Right Now

Katie Reilly
11:49 AM UTC

A powerful nor'easter dubbed Winter Storm Stella brought heavy snow to much of the Northeast early Tuesday morning, prompting flight cancellations and school closures and causing officials to warn of "life-threatening" conditions in some areas.

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings, in effect early Tuesday for much of the Northeast, including New England and parts of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the storm's low-pressure center, or cyclone, was located about 70 miles northwest of Charlotte, N.C. "The Eastern low pressure system will continue to develop into a strong nor'easter as it moves northward along the Atlantic coast on Tuesday," the National Weather Service said in its latest summary.

Heavy snowfall, which has already begun along the East Coast, is expected to continue throughout Tuesday, with the mid-Atlantic region expected to receive 4 to 8 inches and parts of the Northeast expected to receive as much as 2 feet.

This satellite image, taken around 12:12 a.m. EDT and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shows clouds around the Northeast of the United States, on March 14, 2017.This satellite image, taken around 12:12 a.m. EDT and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shows clouds around the Northeast of the United States, on March 14, 2017. NOAA/AP 
