Fourteen million people would lose health insurance by next year under the new Republican plan to replace Obamacare, according to a long-awaited Congressional Budget Office report , a dramatic increase that would shake up the American health care system.

The numbers released on Monday afternoon further complicate the Republican Party's messy effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and will likely increase doubts about the replacement's viability.

The Republican plan , called the American Health Care Act, would dramatically reduce the amount of federal assistance for low-income Americans to purchase healthcare. It would also freeze the expansion of Medicaid under Obamacare and cap spending on Medicaid enrollees. Those measures would result in Americans losing health coverage, according to the CBO.

The agency projected that the numbers would only grow, with 21 million losing insurance by 2020, when Trump runs for re-election, and 24 million by 2026.

The replacement would also reduce federal deficits by $337 billion over the next ten years, a reward for conservatives and deficit hawks who have called for the federal government to reduce spending.

The CBO is a nonpartisan government agency that analyzes the effect of legislation on the budget and the economy. Policymakers have long relied on the office to forecast the impacts of Congressional action.

Over the last week, Republicans have criticized the CBO, saying it would not provide an accurate forecast of the law. "If you're looking to the CBO for accuracy, you're looking in the wrong place," White House Press Se cretary Sean Spicer told reporters last week. Gary Cohn, the White House chief economic adviser, called the CBO’s analysis “meaningless” in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

But in the past, Trump has frequently relied on the CBO estimates to criticize President Obama. The director of the CBO, Keith Hall, is a conservative economist who worked for the White House Council of Economic Advisers and the Bureau of Labor Statistics under President George W. Bush. The current Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price praised Hall when he was appointed.