For those who just can't get enough of dark drafts, here's the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to spend the night in the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin.
The legendary brewery has teamed up with Airbnb to offer a beer enthusiast and a friend a fabulous (and free) night in the Guinness Gravity Bar, which will feature a "perfect pint"- shaped bed, a panoramic view, and a Guinness tasting bar with a private butler. Plus, the experience will include getting keys to the Guinness Storehouse and access to the St. James Gate Brewery, as well as a six-course meal complete with Guinness pairings. (This is, after all, for an enthusiast who won't tire of only one brand.)
To win a night in what Guinness imagines will be a beer lover's paradise, candidates only need to answer the question "What makes you the world's biggest Guinness fan?" on the Airbnb listing.
The competition closes on March 22 and the prize will be redeemed on April 24th. Cheers!