Singer Madonna, with special guest singer Britney Spears, performs during her Sticky and Sweet Tour at Dodger Stadium on November 6, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Even Britney Spears is getting in on the celebration for International Women's Day on March 8, tweeting an homage to pop icons (and, perhaps, idols) Beyoncé and Madonna . "Always fierce throughout their careers," she wrote. "Thank you for being amazing."

Spears has had the pleasure of working with both inspiring women in her own career, their relationships going quite far back. She and Beyoncé costarred (with Pink) in a classic Pepsi Super Bowl ad in 2004 , an early girl-power-themed spot that saw them banding together to overturn the despotic rule of Enrique Iglesias in a gladiator-like setup.

Her collaboration with Madonna is equally memorable for a viral kiss that took place onstage during a buzzy performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, alongside other notable songstresses Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott as well as "Me Against the Music." It was the kiss that shook the world —and looks like Spears might be remembering it today, in a positive light.

.@Madonna & @Beyonce... 2 of the many women who inspire me. Always fierce throughout their careers. Thank you for being amazing 💖 Happy #IWD pic.twitter.com/tJsqNhuvaV - Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 8, 2017

Meanwhile, Madonna's been celebrating the holiday by teasing short videos from a project with German Vogu e, highlighting women's power.

Every Woman Has A Story! 📚 Don't be Afraid to Use your Voice! 🗣 To Help others! 👊🏻 celebrate Women around the World..https://t.co/nAIz5EPQJS pic.twitter.com/Rf4ihKKh7q - Madonna (@Madonna) March 8, 2017

Beyoncé, for her part, continues to celebrate motherhood with her own video compilation featuring pregnancy photos and daughter Blue Ivy.