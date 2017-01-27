President Donald Trump called pop star Madonna "disgusting" following the controversial speech she made at the Women's March in Washington last Saturday.

"Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole... cause," he told Fox News ' Sean Hannity in an interview Thursday evening. "I thought her, and a couple of others. But I thought she was in particular... I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country."

During the Saturday march, the Vogue singer spoke openly about how the election results had affected her. “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” she told a crowd of roughly 500,000 people .

After her speech drew widespread criticism , Madonna addressed the issue , writing on Instagram: “I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”

In an interview with Fox & Friends following the singer's speech, Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Madonna "ought to be arrested" for her remarks. A Texas radio station also banned the star's music from its airwaves because of Madonna's "un-American sentiments."