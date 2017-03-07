Following President Donald Trump's recent allegations that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election, Trevor Noah has alleged that POTUS is using the unsubstantiated claim to distract America.

During Monday's episode of The Daily Show , the host gave his take on how Trump's tweets were an attempt to divert attention away from the controversy surrounding Attorney General Jeff Sessions' communication with Russia. "You know, Donald Trump is the only person who thinks the best way to distract from a scandal is to start an even bigger scandal," he joked. "He’s like, 'This Jeff Sessions thing is getting too hot, people. I’m gonna pull out my d— and let’s see if that helps.'"

Noah also had some more fun at the president's expense. "This whole story is such B.S. First of all, no one needs to spy on Donald Trump. You can just follow him on Twitter," he said. "And secondly, he’s a proven troll. We’re not going to waste our lives trying to disprove 'Obama Birth Certificate, Part 2.' And definitely not before the president offers a shred of evidence."

Watch the full clip below.