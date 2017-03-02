What to Know About the Jeff Sessions-Russia Controversy

Attorney General Jeff Sessions found himself in middle of a political firestorm this week when the Washington Post reported that he had met twice with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign, despite seeming to deny this during his confirmation hearing.

Lawmakers on both sides immediately jumped on Sessions and called for him to recuse himself from Russia investigations or resign, while Sessions maintains he did nothing wrong.

Here are the answers to six big questions about the controversy.

What did the Washington Post report?

In an article published Wednesday night entitled "Sessions met with Russian envoy twice last year, encounters he later did not disclose," the Post wrote that then-Senator Sessions met twice with the Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak in 2016. The paper said Sessions met with Kislyak once in July and once in September.

What exactly did Sessions say in his confirmation hearing?

Democratic Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota asked Sessions, "If there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign, what will you do?" Sessions replied , "Senator Franken, I'm not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I didn't have — did not have communications with the Russians, and I'm unable to comment on it."

What does Sessions say now?

"I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign," Sessions said in a statement after the Post story came out. "I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false.”

His spokeswoman Sarah Flores further explained to the Post , "He was asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign — not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee."

How did Congress react?

Democrats and Republicans in Congress reacted swiftly . Many in both parties called on Sessions to recuse himself from any investigations into Russian interference in the election. Others, including the top Democrats in both the House and Senate , have called on him to resign.

Why does this all matter?

It matters because while Sessions was a member of the Senate's Armed Services Committee, he was also one of President Trump's top foreign policy advisors during his campaign. And Trump's inner circle has for months been dogged by accusations of improper contact with Russia, at the same time that Russia has been accused of using cyber-attacks to meddle in the U.S. election.

During his campaign, Trump often praised Russian President Vladimir Putin's leadership, and once the U.S. intelligence community concluded that Russia was behind hacks on the Democratic National Committee, Trump was reluctant to publicly accept the findings. Last August, Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort resigned over questions about his links to Ukraine's former pro-Russia regime. Then just last month, Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn was forced to resign after it came to light that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contact with Russia during the transition.

In other words, this matters particularly because this is not the first instance of questionable contact between members of the Trump Administration and Russia.

What happens next?

Sessions could resign, as some Democratic leaders are calling him to do. He could recuse himself from Russia investigations, which he signaled he might be willing to do in recent comments to NBC . "I have said whenever it's appropriate, I will recuse myself," he said. "There's no doubt about that." In that case, a special prosecutor could be appointed to conduct an investigation. As of now, the White House has not released a statement on the matter signaling what the Administration wants to do.