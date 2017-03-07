Chance The Rapper holds a press conference and donates $1 Million Dollars to the Chicago Public School Foundation at Westcott Elementary School on March 6, 2017 in Chicago, Ill.

Chance The Rapper holds a press conference and donates $1 Million Dollars to the Chicago Public School Foundation at Westcott Elementary School on March 6, 2017 in Chicago, Ill. Timothy Hiatt—Getty Images

Former First Lady and education activist Michelle Obama praised fellow Chicagoan Chance the Rapper after he announced a $1 million donation to Chicago Public Schools.

Yesterday, Chance held a press conference at Westcott Elementary School on Chicago's South Side, where he spoke about a "call to action" to help support arts education in Chicago's schools. Last week, Chance met with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to discuss education funding, but the Grammy award-winning rapper left the meeting "frustrated." "Our kids should not be held hostage because of political positioning," Chance said in his press conference.

The rapper's news was met with positivity across various social media platforms — most notably from Michelle Obama herself. In a tweet, she thanked Chance for being "an example of the power of arts education." Chance also contributed to the lighting of the National Christmas Tree with the Obamas in December.