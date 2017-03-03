celebritiesChrissy Teigen Had the Perfect Comeback to Shade About Her Marriage to John Legend
Food & Drink

Wine-Infused Coffee Is Here So You Officially Can Now Have It Both Ways

10:02 PM UTC

Not sure if you want to get a caffeine buzz—or to wind down? Craving rich coffee—and the berry taste of red wine? Not to worry; wine-infused coffee now exists to take care of both of those conflicting impulses at once.

The improbable combination of alcoholic depressant and energy-boosting stimulant comes to us courtesy of Napa Valley's Molinari Private Reserve, a vineyard partnership with a master roaster for Peet's Coffee, as FoodBev reports. They've apparently worked for over two years to perfect the combination of a house-made red and "carefully selected" coffee beans. The beans "relax" in the "artisan-crafted" wine to absorb its flavors, then get dried and hand-roasted. The result? A rich small-batch coffee with a blueberry note, according to Molinari. Plus, a double boost of antioxidants.

What you do with the ensuing alcohol-infused grounds is up to you: it works just as well for an iced coffee, an espresso, a latte, or any other variation on your favorite coffee preparation, Molinari's website says. "Much like wine itself, the longer the coffee sits, the better the taste," they even suggest, which is something we certainly can't say for our regular workday drip coffee.

If you're (understandably) ready for your wine-coffee fix immediately, you can place an order online to test out this unusual concoction. It sells for $19.95 for a half-pound bag. It's worth noting that the residual alcohol content in the beverage and its ultimate impact on your productivity or mood is hazy—for now.

