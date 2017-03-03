CrimeWhat to Know About Juan Thompson, the Man Accused of Threatening Jews to Frame His Ex-Girlfriend
Jewish Cemetery Damage
celebritiesWatch Emma Watson Prove She's the Perfect Friend in the Ultimate Act of Celebrity Kindness
Premiere Of Disney's "Beauty And The Beast" - Arrivals
Five Best IdeasWhat We Would Lose In a Cashless Society
Women in conical hats counting money at the fish market by the Thu Bon River in Hoi An, south of Danang, Vietnam, Indochina, Asia
ChinaSkulls Found in China Are Part Human, Part Neanderthal
Human skull, studio shot
Ariana Grande "Dangerous Woman" Tour Opener - Phoenix
Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for Live Nation
celebrities

Ariana Grande Just Surpassed Taylor Swift as the Second Most Followed Instagram Account

5:30 PM UTC

While Selena Gomez has been the most followed Instagram account at a whopping 112 million followers since last March, there's a newcomer to the number two spot: Ariana Grande.

While the former second most followed Instagram account was squad leader and Gomez bestie Taylor Swift, who clocks in at 98.3 million followers, this week Grande surpassed her with 98.6 million followers.

The uptick in followers could be due to the fact that Grande is currently on her Dangerous Woman tour and has been posting much more frequently on her Instagram, whereas Swift has been more reticent of late on her social media platforms (which could be because she's working on that rumored album that Ed Sheeran said fans can expect this holiday season.)

See Ariana Grande's latest posts below.

Pignoli

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Pignoli in action

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME