awardsSee Why Brie Larson and Emma Stone Embodied Friendship Goals at the Oscars
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming Show
climate changePolar Bear: The Photographs That Moved Them Most
A Polar Bear dives under Ice, Admiralty Inlet, Alaska
Oscars 2017The Internet Is Turning Ryan Gosling Whispering at the Oscars Into the Most Hilarious Memes
Actor Ryan Gosling attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
HolidaysHow New Orleans Became Mardi Gras Central
New Orleans Lets The Good Times Roll At Mardi Gras Celebration
Music

Watch Ariana Grande's Steamy, Diverse and Sex-Positive Video for 'Everyday'

5:50 PM UTC

Powerhouse singer Ariana Grande kicks off a cheeky and frank conversation about sexuality with her new music video for "Everyday" featuring Future. The video, an unabashed celebration of public displays of affection, stars a diverse set of couples—across different ages, sexual orientations, body types and races—getting after it while Grande, in an oversized puffy jacket, watches with approval.

From a casual laundromat encounter to some steamy action on a public bus, Grande and Future make a statement about normalizing all kinds of pairings. While other onlookers in the video seem a little shocked by the taboos getting broken—sometimes very close to their faces—Grande cheerleads for the bold expressions of love (or, at least, lust). She's been an advocate for a sex-positive attitude for some time now, and this video takes the message to the next level.

"Anytime, anywhere, baby boy, I can misbehave," she sings in the track. Watch her endorse all kinds of public displays of sexual affection, above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME