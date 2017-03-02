Dave Chappelle is back. Almost.

Netflix teased the return of the acclaimed comedian on Thursday with a teaser trailer promoting his upcoming pair of stand-up comedy specials , which both premiere March 21 on the streaming service.

The two hour-long specials have been stored in Chappelle's "personal vault," according to a press release. Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin was filmed in Los Angeles last March. The other, Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas , was filmed at Austin City Limits Live in April 2015. The specials are said to tackle race, class, politics, pop culture and more.

The premiere of these stand-up events marks Chappelle's first aired concert specials in 12 years. A third Netflix special from the comedian is still in the works.