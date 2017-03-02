PoliticsSenators Urge Trump Administration to Fight Hate Crimes
Television

Dave Chappelle's Netflix Specials Just Got a Teaser Trailer and Release Date

8:25 PM UTC

Dave Chappelle is back. Almost.

Netflix teased the return of the acclaimed comedian on Thursday with a teaser trailer promoting his upcoming pair of stand-up comedy specials, which both premiere March 21 on the streaming service.

The two hour-long specials have been stored in Chappelle's "personal vault," according to a press release. Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin was filmed in Los Angeles last March. The other, Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas, was filmed at Austin City Limits Live in April 2015. The specials are said to tackle race, class, politics, pop culture and more.

The premiere of these stand-up events marks Chappelle's first aired concert specials in 12 years. A third Netflix special from the comedian is still in the works.

