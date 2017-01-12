TIME Newsfeed celebrities

Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Amy Schumer Surprised Everyone With Major Star Power Set

Jerry Seinfeld and Aziz Ansari took to the mic, too.

It was undoubtedly a good night at New York’s famous Comedy Cellar on Thursday, when legendary comedian Chris Rock was joined by Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, and even Jerry Seinfeld for turns at the mic in a series of unexpected appearances. According to accounts posted to Instagram, Chappelle and Schumer were very last-minute, impromptu additions to the lineup, turning the evening into what the club is calling an “epic” and “magic” night, based on their Instagram captions. “You can’t make this up,” one photo reads. Thanks for rubbing it in, Comedy Cellar!

Rock, who recently popped in to Saturday Night Live during Chappelle’s night as host and attended a Knicks game with Schumer, is launching his Total Blackout comedy tour in February. Schumer’s new movie with Goldie Hawn, Snatched, is out this spring.

 

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team