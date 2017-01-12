It was undoubtedly a good night at New York’s famous Comedy Cellar on Thursday, when legendary comedian Chris Rock was joined by Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, and even Jerry Seinfeld for turns at the mic in a series of unexpected appearances. According to accounts posted to Instagram, Chappelle and Schumer were very last-minute, impromptu additions to the lineup, turning the evening into what the club is calling an “epic” and “magic” night, based on their Instagram captions. “You can’t make this up,” one photo reads. Thanks for rubbing it in, Comedy Cellar!

Rock, who recently popped in to Saturday Night Live during Chappelle’s night as host and attended a Knicks game with Schumer, is launching his Total Blackout comedy tour in February. Schumer’s new movie with Goldie Hawn, Snatched, is out this spring.