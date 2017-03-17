Exercise/FitnessWhy You Should Rethink Your Spinning Obsession
Silhouette of three people working out on exercise bikes in a gym
White HousePresident Trump Is Now Completely Isolated In His Unfounded Wiretap Claim
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-AUTO
White HousePresident Trump Is Blaming North Korea for 'Behaving Very Badly'
Trump, Paul Ryan Attend Traditional Congressional Luncheon For Irish PM
Health Care4 Republican Governors Came Out Against the GOP Health Care Bill
Donald Trump,John Kasich
Girls holding books in front of faces
Getty Images
Books

6 LGBTQ Books for Young Readers

TIME Staff
11:06 AM ET
Ideas

In tandem with this week's cover story, Beyond He or She, TIME asked GLAAD to recommend books for children about LGBTQ issues. Here are the organization's recommendations.

LGBTQ representation in all-ages programming is incredibly important. These portrayals both help real LGBTQ youth to recognize they aren't alone and that their identity is valid, but also foster understanding and accelerate acceptance in their peer groups creating a safer environment for LGBTQ young people to be themselves.

And Tango Makes Three
This 2005 children’s book tells the real life story of penguins Roy and Silo, who live in New York’s Central Park Zoo, who made a nest together and hatched an egg from another penguin couple, baby Tango.

Rosaline
The story depicts the adventures of Rosaline as she travels through the woods to gather a picnic for her sweetheart and the obstacles she overcomes in her quest — a conniving witch, a threatening wolf, and a fairy godmother. The Fosters star Teri Polo (Stef Adams Foster) narrates the story in the Hulu animated short version.

The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived
This book follows pumpkin farmer Cedric as he trains to fulfill his dream of becoming a Knight. During his training, he fought a dragon and saved two kidnapped royal siblings in the process. Upon their return to the Kingdom, Cedric and the Prince marry and Cedric finally gets his fairy tale ending.

The Answer
This children’s book, from the creator of Steven Universe, is a book adaptation of the episode of the same name exploring the love story between Ruby and Sapphire — the Gems who fused to create fan favorite character Garnet.

Jacob’s New Dress
Jacob's New Dress follows a young boy who likes to wear dresses to school and is supported by his parents and teachers who explain to the other students that Jacob just wears what he is comfortable in.

I Am Jazz
Jazz Jennings, a teenage transgender advocate who has worked with GLAAD and the star of the GLAAD Media Award winning series I Am Jazz, wrote a children's book called I Am Jazz to tell her own story as well as teach kids (and their parents) about what it means to be transgender. Since the book’s release, she has also released a memoir, Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME