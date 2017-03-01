Following President Donald Trump's first address to Congress Tuesday, Stephen Colbert went live to give his take on the plan POTUS had laid out for America.

The Late Show host delivered his scathing opening monologue within hours of the conclusion of Trump's speech, offering a play-by-play breakdown of the night. "The theme of the speech was 'renewal of the American spirit,' which I gotta say, really just sounds like a Chinese bootleg of 'Make America Great Again,'" he quipped.

Colbert also took shots at several of Trump's policy stances, including his proposals for immigration and healthcare.

