Celebrities React to Viola Davis' Oscar Win

Viola Davis gave one of the most inspiring speeches at the Oscars Sunday night. Perhaps that's why celebrities flocked to social media to congratulate the star on her win for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Fences. Her How to Get Away With Murder co-stars joined a chorus of other friends and celebrities in tweeting their praise for the actress, her performance and her acceptance speech.
