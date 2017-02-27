Celebrities React to Viola Davis' Oscar Win

Viola Davis gave one of the most inspiring speeches at the Oscars Sunday night . Perhaps that's why celebrities flocked to social media to congratulate the star on her win for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Fences . Her How to Get Away With Murder co-stars joined a chorus of other friends and celebrities in tweeting their praise for the actress, her performance and her acceptance speech.

Hallelujerrrrrrr! @violadavis ! ' We are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life!' - Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 27, 2017

. @violadavis just won an #Oscar and for a moment everything is right in the world! 😘 https://t.co/bz2WoPmzbZ - Aja Naomi King (@ajanaomi_king) February 27, 2017

WOAH!!! Well , I guest there can't be a GOD without a GODDESS.@violadavis #Oscars Thank you for the Gift of YOU. Bravooooooo LEARN DEM! - Wesley Snipes (@wesleysnipes) February 27, 2017

I can't even. VIOLLLAAAA!!!!Fuck. This makes me SO happy and is so incredible and well deserved. Congratulations, @violadavis !!! ❤❤❤ - Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) February 27, 2017