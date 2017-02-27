awardsThe Best Jokes From Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Monologue
89th Academy Awards - Oscars Awards Show
awardsJimmy Kimmel Roasted 'the Highly Overrated' Meryl Streep at the Oscars
89th Academy Awards - Oscars Awards Show
MilitaryTrump's Choice for Navy Secretary Is Withdrawing, Citing a Tangle of Business Interests
The USS Ronald Reagan departs for Yokosuka, Japan from Naval Station North Island in San Diego, California
awardsJimmy Kimmel Went After Matt Damon in His 2017 Oscars Monologue
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Emma Stone attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Christopher Polk—Getty Images
awards

Emma Stone Made a Political Statement With Her Accessories Before the Oscars Even Began

1:43 AM UTC

Before the Oscars ceremony kicked off, Emma Stone had already cemented her place on the evening's best dressed lists in an Oscar-gold old Hollywood gown. But her most noteworthy accessory was in service of a cause: a small golden pin in the shape of Planned Parenthood's logo. Stone was not the only star who made a subtle political statement on the red carpet. Dakota Johnson sported Planned Parenthood's logo on her clutch, and several stars —including nominees Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ruth Negga—wore blue ribbons in support of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Though red-carpet interviews mostly steered clear of politics, celebrities made the most of the attention to kick off what promises to be a night full of political statements.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME