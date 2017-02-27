Before the Oscars ceremony kicked off, Emma Stone had already cemented her place on the evening's best dressed lists in an Oscar-gold old Hollywood gown. But her most noteworthy accessory was in service of a cause: a small golden pin in the shape of Planned Parenthood's logo. Stone was not the only star who made a subtle political statement on the red carpet. Dakota Johnson sported Planned Parenthood's logo on her clutch, and several stars —including nominees Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ruth Negga— wore blue ribbons in support of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Though red-carpet interviews mostly steered clear of politics, celebrities made the most of the attention to kick off what promises to be a night full of political statements.