celebrities

Watch Dakota Johnson Lose It During 50 Shades of Grey Mad Libs with Jimmy Fallon

Melissa Chan
2:02 PM UTC

Fifty Shades Darker star Dakota Johnson couldn’t keep it together Tuesday while performing a Mad Libs act with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

The actress had to wipe away tears from laughter as she reenacted a scene from Fifty Shades of Grey with Fallon, using the initial script that was swapped out with ridiculous and random nouns and adjectives.

“Your company is involved primarily in agricultural projects, feeding the world’s penguins. With that kind of passion, I wonder if your knee might be bigger than you let on,” Johnson said, struggling to finish the lines through her laughter.

“Some people would say I don’t have a knee at all,” Fallon said.

Watch the full sketch above.

