justiceThe FBI Talked to the White House About Its Russia Probe. That Was Probably Against the Rules
President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb. 24, 2017.
MusicJay Z Says Radio Caters to Young White Women
Shawn "Jay Z" Carter Makes Announcement On the Steps Of City Hall Downtown Los Angeles
awards seasonSee Viola Davis' Best Roles
Viola Davis
ImmigrationHomeland Security Intelligence Report Disputes Terror Threat for Countries Included in Travel Ban
U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order to impose tighter vetting of travelers entering the United States, at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. The executive order signed by Trump imposes a four-month travel ban on refugees entering the United States and a 90-day hold on travelers from Syria, Iran and five other Muslim-majority countries. Picture taken January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House

White House Bars Certain News Outlets from Daily Briefing After Trump Attack

Feb 24, 2017

Hours after President Trump told conservative activists Friday that he planned to "do something" about unfair press coverage, the White House broke with tradition by limiting access to the daily briefing by Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Reporters for CNN, Politico, the New York Times and other outlets were barred from entry to an off-camera but usually on-the-record briefing, called a gaggle, in Spicer's office. The daily briefing is normally open to all credentialed reporters when the President is not traveling, whether the event happens on-camera in the White House Briefing Room or off-camera elsewhere.

The White House Correspondents' Association, a group that represents credentialed reporters, promptly denounced the move. "The WHCA board is protesting strongly against how today's gaggle is being handled by the White House," said board president Jeff Mason of Reuters. "We encourage the organizations that were allowed in to share the material with others in the press corps who were not. The board will be discussing this further with White House staff."

Two other members of the board, TIME correspondent Zeke Miller and Julie Pace of the Associated Press, emailed these concerns to Spicer prior to the briefing. They both declined to attend Friday's briefing when the concerns of the board were not addressed.

Shortly after the briefing was concluded, reporters in attendance transcribed and circulated Spicer's comments to the entire White House press corps.

In 2009, top Obama Administration officials declared that Fox News was not a news organization because of opinions often aired by the network that were sharply critical of Obama's policies. At one point that same year, the Treasury Department declined to invite Fox News, but not other networks, to a briefing, prompting complaints from other news organizations. The Obama White House later said the omission of Fox had been made for logistical reasons, and included a Fox reporter in a briefing with the same Treasury official. "This White House has demonstrated our willingness to exclude Fox News from newsmaking interviews, but yesterday we did not," said White House spokesman Josh Earnest at the time. The Obama White House did not restrict news organization access to daily briefings by the Press Secretary.

In recent weeks, Trump has made more pointed attacks on news organizations he says have been unfair to him. "A few days ago I called the fake news the enemy of the people. And they are. They are the enemy of the people," he said Friday, in an address to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. "Because they have no sources, they just make 'em up when there are none. I saw one story recently where they said, 'Nine people have confirmed.'" They're no nine people."

The President did not identify the story he was describing. A Washington Post story, dated Feb. 9, reported that nine current and former officials had spoken to the newspaper for a report disclosing that then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had been misleading about the content of his conversations with Russian officials after the November election.

Days later, President Trump accepted Flynn's resignation. Spicer said the resignation had resulted from "an eroding level of trust" between Flynn and Trump.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME