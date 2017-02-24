Read a Transcript of President Trump's CPAC Speech

President Donald Trump called for a military buildup, criticized the media and reiterated his campaign calls to repeal the Affordable Care Act and build a wall on the Mexican border in a speech to grassroots conservatives on Friday.
Speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, D.C., Trump repeated many of his applause lines from the campaign trail, even bashing former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, which sparked a brief chant of "lock her up!" from the crowd.
"I love this place. I love you people," he told the audience. "I wouldn't miss a chance to talk to my friends. These are my friends."
Read a working transcript of Trump's remarks below:
TRUMP: Thank you everybody. So great to be with you. Thank you. Great to be back at CPAC. It's a place I have really ... I love this place. I love you people. So thank you, thank you very much. First of all I want to thank Matt Schlapp and his very, very incredible wife and boss, Mercedes, who have been fantastic friends and supporters and so great, when I watch them on television defending me, nobody has a chance. So I want to thank Matt and Mercedes. And when Matt called and asked, I said, absolutely, I'll be there with you. I mean, the real reason I said it, I didn't want him to go against me because that one you can't beat. So I said absolutely. And it really is an honor to be here. I wouldn't miss a chance to talk to my friends. These are my friends. And we'll see you again next year, and the year after that. I'll be doing this with CPAC whenever I can and I'll make sure that we're here a lot. If you remember my first major speech ... sit down everybody, come on. You know the dishonest media, they'll say, he didn't get a standing ovation, you know why? Because everybody stood and nobody sat, so they will say he never got a standing ovation. They are the worst.
CROWD: USA! USA! USA!
TRUMP: So, sit down. Donald Trump did not get a standing ovation. They leave out the part ... they never sat down, they leave that out. So I just want to thank. You know, my first major speech was at CPAC, probably five or six years ago. First major political speech. And you were there. I loved the people, I loved the commotion, and then they did these polls where I went through the roof, and I wasn't even running. But it gave me an idea.
TRUMP: And I got a little bit concerned when I saw what was happening in the country and I said let's go to it. So it was very exciting. I walked the stage on CPAC. I'll never forget it really. I had very little notes and even less preparation. So when you have practically no notes and no preparation and then you leave and everybody was thrilled, I said, I think I like this business. I would have come last year but I was worried that I would be, at that time, too controversial. We wanted border security.
This is a working transcript. Check back later for updates.