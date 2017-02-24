President Trump Says ‘It’s Time for Americans to Get Off of Welfare’

President Donald Trump said Friday that Americans should stop using welfare.

"It’s time for all Americans to get off of welfare and get back to work," he said during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference . "You’re going to love it."

Current Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that the unemployment rate in the U.S. for January 2017 was 4.8%, up 0.1 percentage points from the previous month but down 0.1 percentage points from January 2016. And the unemployment rate generally has been hovering at its lowest levels since the depths of the Great Recession.