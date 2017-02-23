InternetHere's Why You're Seeing Red Xs All Over Facebook
politics

Beyoncé Supports LGBTQ Youth After Trump Rolls Back Guidelines Protecting Transgender Students

Cady Lang
7:19 PM UTC

Beyoncé is calling for support of trans and LGBTQ youth, following President Donald Trump's action that ended federal protections that allowed transgender students to use bathrooms coinciding with the gender they identify with.

In a Facebook post written on Thursday after the joint action the Department of Justice and Education, Beyoncé kept her message succinct with a caption that read: "# LGBTQ students need to know we support them," along with a hashtag that read #protecttransyouth. She also included a link to GLSEN, a national education organization that helps ensure safe schools for all children, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Beyoncé joins a growing group of celebrities including Janet Mock and Ellen DeGeneres who are speaking out following the Trump administration's decision to end the protections.

See her full post below.

