smart homeExclusive: Amazon Developing Advanced Voice-Recognition for Alexa
Amazon.com Inc. Launches Its Echo Home Assistant In The U.K.
awardsThe Best Picture Mix-Up Was More Than Just Awkward. It Did a Disservice to Moonlight.
'La La Land' producer Jordan Horowitz (L) announces actual Best Picture winner as 'Moonlight' after a presentation error with host Jimmy Kimmel and actor Warren Beatty onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
awardsHere's How Huge Mistake Expert Steve Harvey Responded to That Oscars Mix-Up
89th Annual Academy Awards - Governors Ball
faith'Do More.' Jewish Leaders Are Demanding White House Action After Another Cemetery Was Vandalized
US-CEMETERY-JEWISH
trump-minorities
Getty Images
Donald Trump

How 3 of Donald Trump's Executive Orders Target Communities of Color

5:22 PM UTC
Ideas
Casey Harden is Interim CEO of YWCA USA.

This month, President Donald Trump signed three executive orders that will intensify the criminalization of communities of color, under the false premise of the need to increase “law and order.” Leveraging public perception that crime is on the rise and the backlash against protesters, immigrants and grassroots efforts such as the Black Lives Matter movement, these executive orders ramp up policing efforts and federalize protections for police. Executive actions like these only worsen the continued criminalization of communities of color.

First, the Presidential Executive Order on Preventing Violence Against Federal State, Tribal and Local Law Enforcement Officers focuses on increasing enforcement of existing and new laws and strategies that will punish those who commit or attempt to commit crimes of violence against law enforcement. It also states that the executive branch will develop strategies to fulfill this goal, including new legislation to define new crimes, increase penalties, and establish new mandatory minimums for existing crimes against law enforcement.

This may seem reasonable. There should be penalties for committing crimes against the police. Yet as Jonathan Blanks, a research associate at the conservative Cato Institute, stated: “Violence against police officers is taken seriously in every policing jurisdiction in America.” Blanks continued, “Keeping law enforcement officers safe is a noble goal. But there is little evidence that new and harsher federal criminal laws will do anything at all to make American police safer.”

Related

Trump attends National Governors Association meeting at the White House in Washington
Donald TrumpPresident Trump: 'Nobody Knew Health Care Was Complicated'
Donald Trump
President Trump: 'Nobody Knew Health Care Was Complicated'

This order addresses a problem that doesn't exist. Meanwhile, it neglects and worsens a problem that does. Because people of color, who — masculine-presenting black people in particular — are often profiled and misperceived as violent, increased focus and heightened anxiety about violence against police only serve to put them at even greater risk for over-policing and excessive force.

Second, the Presidential Executive Order on Enforcing Federal Law with Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations and Preventing International Trafficking’s stated goal is to strengthen federal law regarding transnational criminal organizations and related entities that are engaged in crimes such as trafficking humans, drugs, wildlife and weapons, as well as concealing earnings from illegal activity. It calls for the swift removal of foreign nationals and prosecution of ancillary offenses like immigration fraud and visa fraud.

Black communities, immigrant communities and other marginalized groups already face harsh penalties for nonviolent crimes; the same happens with crimes of survival such as visa fraud and selling drugs. Furthermore, the right-leaning Center for Immigration Studies has reported many times that immigrants commit proportionately no more than, and possibly even fewer, crimes than native-born citizens. Reinforcing existing laws that already disenfranchise communities of color will have a very real and devastating impact on families across the country.

Third, the Executive Order on a Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety calls on the Attorney General to establish such a force. It posits a need to enforce laws and develop policies that address “illegal immigration,” drug trafficking and violent crime. The task force is directed to develop strategies to reduce crime, identify problems with existing laws that make them ineffective and evaluate the adequacy of crime-related data collection.

A heightened focus on undocumented immigrants does little to address actual dangerous crimes, since, again, undocumented immigrants do not commit disproportionate numbers of crimes. Policies like this one actually harm crime victims rather than protect them. For example, an immigrant domestic violence survivor was recently detained at an El Paso court while obtaining a protective order. This is the type of action that can stop a victim from seeking the help they need and deserve.

Those looking to help mitigate the damage these executive orders stand to do should call their Senators in support of the End Racial and Religious Profiling Act (ERRPA). The act aims to establish a prohibition on racial and religious profiling, mandating training for federal law enforcement officials on profiling and requiring local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies to collect data on all investigatory activities, routine and spontaneous. Democratic Senator Ben Cardin has just reintroduced ERRPA this Congress. He's looking for co-sponsorship.

These orders can — and will — be used to further criminalize and harm communities of color. They return us to the failed policies of zero tolerance and mandatory minimums that have led to the mass incarceration of people of color even as crime rates and deadly violence against police officers have declined. Criminalizing marginalized communities only further legitimizes continued over-policing and violence under the guise of protecting law enforcement.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME