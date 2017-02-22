InfrastructureDonald Trump's Border Wall Could Cut Through Your Backyard
IdeasBy the Time We Declare a Famine, It's Already Too Late
A severely malnourished child from Leer receives treatment at the inpatient war run by International Medical Corps at the Protection of Civilians site in Juba, March 22, 2016.
celebrities9 Things You Should Know About Mahershala Ali
GQ Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals
celebritiesGeorge Clooney Just Called President Donald Trump a 'Hollywood Elitist'
MPTF's 95th Anniversary Celebration "Hollywood's Night Under The Stars" - Arrivals
actors
Allen Berezovsky—Getty Images; Isa Foltin—Getty Images; Randy Brooke—WireImage/Getty Images
Books

Tom Hanks and 5 Other Actors Publishing Fiction in 2017

Sarah Begley
7:52 PM UTC
Ideas
Sarah Begley is a staff writer for TIME.

Tom Hanks fans were delighted by the news that the actor will publish a collection of short stories later this year. His debut collection, Uncommon Type, will include 17 stories, each one having something to do with a typewriter. “In the two years of working on the stories,” Hanks wrote in a statement, “I made movies in New York, Berlin, Budapest, and Atlanta and wrote in all of them. I wrote in hotels during press tours. I wrote on vacation. I wrote on planes, at home, and in the office. When I could actually make a schedule, and keep to it, I wrote in the mornings from nine to one.”

But the Bridge of Spies star isn't the only actor with a book of fiction due out this year. Here are five other actors hoping for literary success in 2017, publishing everything from picture books and YA novels to urban fantasies and psychological thrillers.

Allen Berezovsky—Getty Images; Knopf

Tom Hanks, Uncommon Type

The actor's collection will include stories about actors, immigrants, bowlers and billionaires, each one involving a typewriter. Hanks is a vintage typewriter collector himself, with more than 100 to his name.

Get it Oct. 24

The 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony - Arrivals
Krysten Ritter attends The 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 20, 2016 in New York City.Mike Coppola—Getty Images for Peabody Awards

Krysten Ritter, Bonfire

Ritter is well versed in suspenseful plots, thanks to her roles in TV hits like Jessica Jones and Breaking Bad. Now she's written her own psychological thriller about an environmental lawyer who returns to her hometown to investigate a suspicious plastics company—as well as a cold case involving her high school bully.

Get it Nov. 7

Isa Foltin—Getty Images; Harper Voyager

Wesley Snipes, Talon of God

The Blade actor teamed up with author Ray Norman to write this fantasy about a society possessed by demonic forces, where two heroes step forward to take up the battle of good against evil.

Get it July 25

Michael Loccisano—Getty Images; Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Chris Colfer, Stranger Than Fanfiction and The Land of Stories: Worlds Collide

You may know Colfer from his role on Glee, but he's also one of the most successful authors for young readers publishing today. His fairy tale-inspired, best-selling middle-grade series Land of Stories will conclude in July with Worlds Collide. This month he's also publishing a YA novel about a young actor who goes on a road trip with his fans, Stranger Than Fanfiction.

Get Stranger Than Fanfiction Feb. 28 and Worlds Collide July 11

Taylor Hill—Getty Images; Algonquin Young Readers

Andrew McCarthy, Just Fly Away

The Pretty in Pink and St. Elmo's Fire actor has had previous literary success with his 2012 travel memoir, The Longest Way Home. Now he's publishing his debut novel, about a 15-year-old whose world is rocked when she finds out she has a secret 8-year-old half-brother.

Get it March 28

Andrew Toth—FilmMagic/Getty Images; Dial Books

B.J. Novak, The Alphabet Book With No Pictures

Since rising to fame on The Office, Novak has published a successful short story collection, One More Thing, and a wildly popular non-picture book, The Book With No Pictures. Now he's following that up with The Alphabet Book With No Pictures, once again teaching kids how words can be fun.

Get it Sept. 26

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME