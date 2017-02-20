You Can Finally Buy Snapchat Spectacles

Snapchat Spectacles by Snap Inc. are displayed inside the company's pop-up store in New York on Dec. 5, 2016.

Snapchat users can now snap up a pair of Snap Inc.'s much-anticipated video-recording headset, which is available for purchase online in the U.S. for $129.99 .

The device is available in three colors: black, coral red, and teal blue. Delivery is expected to take two to four weeks.

As Fortune reports, Snap's IPO is expected to take place on Mar. 2, so "the move to sell Spectacles to the masses could give Snap a stronger footing as it tries to court investors during its whirlwind roadshow over the next two weeks."

In addition, TIME's lifestyle editor recently questioned the way the company known for an app that specializes in disappearing photos described itself as a "camera company" in its S-1 prospectus , "considering the company says it barely makes money from Spectacles and that camera companies aren't exactly Wall Street darlings right now."