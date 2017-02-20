In an Instagram video posted Monday, actor Josh Gad tries to get his Murder on the Orient Express co-star Daisy Ridley to spill the beans about the next movie in the Star Wars franchise with the help of some of her current and former co-stars.
Penélope Cruz, who's also in Murder on the Orient Express, asks about Snoke in Spanish. Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams appears desperate to know more about Luke Skywalker's dialogue in Episode VIII. For comic relief, Jurassic World 2 star Chris Pratt uses the on-camera opportunity to plug all of his 2017 films.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will open December 15, 2017 in theaters nationwide.