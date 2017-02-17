social studiesWhy It’s a Lot Harder to ‘Go Viral’ on the Internet Than You Think
seth-meyers
NBC
Late Night Television

Seth Meyers Roasts President Trump's 'Fake News' Accusations

Melissa Locker
5:44 PM UTC

After President Donald Trump held a solo press on Thursday, like other late night hosts, Seth Meyers ditched his planned Late Night segment in order to take aim at Trump's "bizarre" talking points.

Trump’s first weeks in office have been roiled in controversy, and during the conference, Trump made a false claim about the size of his electoral college win and dismissed reports of links between his administration and Russia as “fake news."

But Meyers saw a silver lining to it all. “If there has been anything good in this, it’s been watching Trump develop techniques to avoid questions about that Russian contact,” said Meyers, playing video showing off some of those avoidance tactics, including moves Meyers dubs “The Drift Away” and another called the “Pretend I Don’t Hear You.”

Watch the full clip below.

