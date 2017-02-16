President Donald Trump is expected to announce his new nominee for Secretary of Labor on Thursday, after his initial pick Andrew Puzder withdrew his nomination on Wednesday.

Trump's announcement comes at a time of chaos in the White House during the first month of his presidency. Leaks forced Trump to fire his National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, who reportedly misled top Administration officials about his ties to a Russian diplomat. Trump is also fighting reports that his campaign aides and senior Russian officials were in frequent contact during the campaign last year.

Trump is expected to address reporters at 12 p.m. E.T. You can watch his news conference live above.