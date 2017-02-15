Diet/NutritionYou Asked: Should I Cook With Algae Oil?
Andrew Puzder, chief executive of CKE Restaurants, exits after his meeting with president-elect Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club, Nov. 19, 2016 in Bedminster Township, N.J. Drew Angerer—Getty Images

Exclusive: President Trump's Pick for Labor Secretary Is Bowing Out

TIME
7:35 PM UTC

President Trump’s pick for Secretary of Labor, CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder, plans to withdraw his nomination, a senior Administration official told TIME.

The withdrawal comes after a week of scrutiny of decades-old abuse allegations from Puzder’s ex-wife, which she has since retracted.

Lisa Henning, who now goes by Lisa Fierstein, alleged in 1988 divorce filings that Puzder physically assaulted her in 1986, resulting in “severe and permanent” injuries including “bruises and contusions to the chest, back, shoulders and neck” and two ruptured discs that caused her to seek medical attention, according to records of the divorce obtained by TIME.

Henning also appeared in disguise to discuss her experience in a 1990 Oprah episode about domestic violence. Henning said her ex-husband (whom she does not name in the tape) “vowed revenge” when she made the abuse allegations public, according to a copy of the tape obtained by POLITICO.

“Remember my ex-husband was a public figure. Everyone knew him and knew what he was doing,” Henning said in the Oprah interview. "And once I made that public, he vowed revenge, he said 'I'll see you in the gutter, this will never be over, you will pay for this.'"

With reporting from Zeke Miller in Washington

