In case you were wondering what happened to "Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks ' modeling career in the year since he was released from prison, he just made his runway debut at this season's New York Fashion Week .

Meeks' mugshot went viral in 2014 after he was arrested on federal weapons charges. People swooned over the booking photo so much that it eventually lead to multiple modeling offers as well as the enviable nickname "Hot Felon."

Now, thanks to the admiration of the Internet, Meeks has finally entered the world of high fashion by walking in the Philipp Plein show on Monday night during New York Fashion Week, strutting for a front row that included Madonna, Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton, and Young Thug.

It looks like Meeks made good use of his time at fashion week as well to make some friends in high places — he posted a picture on his Instagram with French fashion doyenne Carine Roitfeld, which means we're probably going to be seeing a lot more of the "Hot Felon" in the fashion world soon.

See his runway debut below.

@jmeeksofficial #LetsMakeNYFWgreatAgain - #NeighborHoodKingsNEWYORK A post shared by Philipp Plein (@philippplein78) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:37am PST