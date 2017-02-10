5 Political Statements Made at This New York Fashion Week

Fashion's always functioned as a reflection of the world at large and this winter's New York Fashion Week is no exception.

From editors to designers, the fashion flock is using their platform this season to talk about the issues that are important to them.For some, like Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour , it's standing up for reproductive rights access by sporting a pin that declares support for Planned Parenthood. Others, like designer Jeremy Scott , who revealed to NPR that his collection for this season "is a call to arms" that was influenced by last fall's presidential election, are taking to the runways to make a statement.

With that in mind, here's a look at some of the political statements made so far at NYFW.

Nicholas Hunt—Getty Images for IMG

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour wore an "Fashion Stands With Planned Parenthood" pin while sitting front row at Brock Collection on the first day of NYFW. The pin is the result of an initiative by the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Planned Parenthood , led by designer Tracy Reese, to raise awareness about the importance of the organization's work.

Iconic fashion designer and CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg also sported the pink Planned Parenthood pin while making her rounds at the shows.

Our design team is diverse, but united on the day of our Spring ’17 Debut. Creativity is #TiedTogether @bof. #THAKOON A photo posted by THAKOON (@thakoonny) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:16am PST

Designer Thakoon Panichgul and his team sported white bandanas, an initiative started by Business of Fashion to promote "human unity and inclusiveness amidst growing uncertainty and a dangerous narrative peddling division."

The #TOMMYNOW fashion festival vibes were felt all through Venice Beach, CA. ✌🏻️🌴 A photo posted by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:54pm PST

The models at Tommy Hilfiger's Venice Beach show — featuring a collection made in collaboration with model Gigi Hadid — all sported white bandanas on their wrists. Gigi Hadid recently marched in New York to protest President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration . In November, Hilfiger told WWD that any designer “should be proud to dress” Melania Trump .

Victor VIRGILE—Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Designer Adam Selman took his bow after his runway show sporting a Planned Parenthood pin.