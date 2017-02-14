The British actress Audrey Hepburn acting in Breakfast at Tiffany's in New York, 1960

The British actress Audrey Hepburn acting in Breakfast at Tiffany's in New York, 1960 Mondadori Portfolio—Mondadori via Getty Images

Here Are the Highest-Rated Romantic Comedies of All Time

In case you've missed the sights of saccharine shop window displays, guilty-looking people queueing up outside florists and grocery stalls offering two-for-one on high-in-calories, low-in-taste chocolate fondues, today is Valentine's Day .

But if your idea of celebrating the most consumer-driven — sorry, romantic— day of the year in a restaurant over an overpriced three-course special is enough to bring on the cold sweats, then perhaps a night in with a movie and your partner, your pals or yourself is a far better bet.

If you're looking for V-Day suggestions, movie and television review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has revealed its 10 highest-scored romantic comedies of all time, starting with Woody Allen's 1977 masterpiece, Annie Hall.

See the cream of the critically-acclaimed crop below, and check out the complete list, 45 titles long, on Rotten Tomatoes .

1. Annie Hall (1977). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 99%

2. It Happened One Night (1934). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 98%

3. Silver Linings Playbook (2012). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92%

4. Moonstruck (1987). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92%

5. When Harry Met Sally (1989). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 89%

6. High Fidelity (2000). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 91%

7. Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 88%

8. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85%

9. Trainwreck (2015). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85%

10. Notting Hill (1999). Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

