



It’s been a good year for good movies, if you ask Rotten Tomatoes. Based on data compiled through Dec. 13, 2016, the review aggregator website reported a record number of movies Certified Fresh—a seal awarded to the highest scored movies on the site. A movie becomes Certified Fresh if its Tomatometer rating, or its percentage of positive professional reviews, is at 75% or higher after a set amount of reviews (80 for wide releases and 40 for limited release movies), including five reviews from top critics.

Excluding the final weeks of 2016, 184 films were Certified Fresh, representing 17.4% of movies represented on the website, the highest percentage in five years. Among those films, six stand at 100%. Movies on Rotten Tomatoes tend to have slightly higher reviews than other review aggregators, like Metacritic, since Rotten Tomatoes rates all professional reviews as either positive or negative, whereas Metacritic gives reviews a weighted score.

If you’re waffling about what to see in theaters over the holidays, or what to hunker down and stream from your couch, here are all 184 movies scored at 75% or above, listed in order of descending score:

Cameraperson: 100%

Neruda: 100%

O.J.: Made in America: 100%

Only Yesterday: 100%

Things to Come: 100%

Tower: 100%

Don’t Think Twice: 99%

Manchester by the Sea: 99%

Aferim!: 98%

Almost Holy (Crocodile Gennadiy): 98%

April and the Extraordinary World (Avril et le monde truqué): 98%

Embrace Of The Serpent (El Abrazo De La Serpiente): 98%

Hell or High Water: 98%

Hunt for the Wilderpeople: 98%

Little Men: 98%

Love & Friendship: 98%

Moonlight: 98%

Paterson: 98%

The Love Witch: 98%

Zootopia: 98%

Under The Shadow: 98%

The Wailing (Goksung): 98%

Cemetery of Splendor: 97%

Dark Horse: 97%

Krisha: 97%

Kubo and the Two Strings: 97%

La La Land: 97%

Long Way North: 97%

Sing Street: 97%

The Dark Horse: 97%

The Fits: 97%

13th: 96%

Aquarius: 96%

De Palma: 96%

Gleason: 96%

Marguerite: 96%

Rams (Hrútar): 96%

Train to Busan (Bu-san-haeng): 96%

Weiner: 96%

Eye In The Sky: 95%

Miss Hokusai (Sarusuberi: Miss Hokusai): 95%

Moana: 95%

Nuts!: 95%

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years: 95%

The Edge of Seventeen: 95%

The Innocents (Les innocentes): 95%

Tickled: 95%

Finding Dory: 94%

Gimme Danger: 94%

The Handmaiden (Ah-ga-ssi): 94%

The Jungle Book: 94%

Arrival: 93%

Fire at Sea (Fuocoammare): 93%

I Am Not A Serial Killer: 93%

Life, Animated: 93%

Our Little Sister (Umimachi Diary): 93%

The Little Prince: 93%

The Last Man On The Moon: 93%

A Man Called Ove (En man som heter Ove): 92%

Demon: 92%

Evolution: 92%

Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World: 92%

Queen of Katwe: 92%

Southside With You: 92%

Summertime (La Belle Saison): 92%

The Eagle Huntress: 92%

The Measure of a Man (La loi du marché): 92%

The Nice Guys: 92%

A War (Krigen): 91%

City Of Gold: 91%

Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words: 91%

Green Room: 91%

The Witch: 91%

10 Cloverfield Lane: 90%

A Bigger Splash: 90%

Barbershop: The Next Cut: 90%

Captain America: Civil War: 90%

Doctor Strange: 90%

Loving: 90%

Microbe and Gasoline (Microbe et Gasoil): 90%

The Clan (El Clan): 90%

The Lobster: 90%

The Witness: 90%

The Boy And The Beast (Bakemono No Ko): 89%

The Childhood of a Leader: 89%

Blood Father: 89%

Certain Women: 89%

Dheepan: 89%

Elle: 89%

Morris from America: 89%

Mountains May Depart (Shan he gu ren): 89%

My Golden Days (Trois Souvenirs De Ma Jeunesse): 89%

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made: 89%

Zero Days: 89%

Born To Be Blue: 88%

Jackie: 88%

Mia Madre: 88%

Miss Sharon Jones!: 88%

The Invitation: 88%

All the Way: 87%

Don’t Breathe: 87%

Florence Foster Jenkins: 87%

Kung Fu Panda 3: 87%

Other People: 87%

The Club (El Club): 87%

The Music of Strangers: 87%

Everybody Wants Some!!: 86%

Pete’s Dragon: 86%

Phantom Boy: 86%

Sweet Bean (An): 86%

Francofonia: 85%

Hacksaw Ridge: 85%

Hail, Caesar!: 85%

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 85%

The Idol (Ya Tayr El Tayer): 85%

Deadpool: 84%

Deepwater Horizon: 84%

In Order of Disappearance: 84%

Kate Plays Christine: 84%

Maggie’s Plan: 84%

Midnight Special: 84%

Oasis: Supersonic: 84%

Star Trek Beyond: 84%

Tallulah: 84%

The Meddler: 84%

Christine: 83%

Hockney: 83%

Imperium: 83%

Sausage Party: 83%

Sully: 83%

The Wave (Bolgen): 83%

Chevalier: 82%

Hello, My Name is Doris: 82%

Indignation: 82%

Lion: 82%

Ouija: Origin of Evil: 82%

Pee-wee’s Big Holiday: 82%

Tale of Tales (Il racconto dei racconti): 82%

American Honey: 81%

Author: The JT LeRoy Story: 81%

Captain Fantastic: 81%

Equity: 81%

Glassland: 81%

Men & Chicken (Mænd og Høns): 81%

Southbound: 81%

Sunset Song: 81%

Viva: 81%

Confirmation: 80%

Denial: 80%

Eddie The Eagle: 80%

Ip Man 3: 80%

The Brand New Testament: 80%

The Conjuring 2: 80%

From Afar (Desde Allá): 79%

The Family Fang: 79%

The First Monday in May: 79%

Julieta: 78%

The Lovers And The Despot: 78%

Where to Invade Next: 78%

Bridget Jones’s Baby: 77%

Goat: 77%

Lights Out: 77%

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping: 77%

The Phenom: 77%

The Shallows: 77%

A Street Cat Named Bob: 76%

Chronic: 76%

Elvis & Nixon: 76%

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: 76%

In a Valley of Violence: 76%

Into The Forest: 76%

Keanu: 76%

The Eyes of My Mother: 76%

Wiener-Dog: 76%

Last Days In The Desert: 75%

London Road: 75%

The BFG: 75%

The Secret Life of Pets: 75%

Trolls: 74%

Disorder (Maryland): 73%

My King (Mon roi): 73%

Nocturnal Animals: 73%

The Birth of a Nation: 73%

Ghostbusters: 72%