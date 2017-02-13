awardsTwenty One Pilots Accept Grammy in Their Underwear
Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Beyoncé accepts the award for best urban contemporary album for Lemonade at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Beyoncé accepts the award for best urban contemporary album for Lemonade at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles—Invision/AP

Read Beyoncé's Grammy Award Acceptance Speech

Mahita Gajanan
3:00 AM UTC

Beyoncé delivered a moving speech while accepting the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade during the 2017 Grammys. The singer said her album intended to "confront issues that make us uncomfortable."

"It's important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror — first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys — and see themselves," she said.

Read her speech in full below.

Thank you to the Grammy voters for this incredible honor. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to beautifully capture the profundity of deep Southern culture. I thank God for my family, my wonderful husband, my beautiful daughter, my fans for bringing me so much happiness and support. We all experience pain and loss, and often we become inaudible. My intention for the film and album was to create a body of work that would give a voice to our pain, our struggles, our darkness and our history. To confront issues that make us uncomfortable. It's important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror — first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys — and see themselves. And have no doubt that they're beautiful, intelligent and capable. This is something I want for every child of every race, and I feel it's vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendencies to repeat our mistakes."

Follow TIME