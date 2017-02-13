Read Beyoncé's Grammy Award Acceptance Speech

Beyoncé delivered a moving speech while accepting the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade during the 2017 Grammys . The singer said her album intended to "confront issues that make us uncomfortable."

"It's important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror — first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys — and see themselves," she said.

Read her speech in full below.