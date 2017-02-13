Adele is currently the most famous Beyoncé fan around, after trying to give Queen Bey half of her Grammy at the awards show on Sunday. However, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Titus Burgess still reigns as Beyoncé’s biggest booster in Hollywood (although Laverne Cox comes a close second ).

In the new teaser trailer for the third season of Tina Fey’s Netflix comedy, Burgess’s character, Titus Andromedon, goes full Beyoncé reenacting one of the most famous scenes from her visual album, Lemonade, "Hold Up."

In the clip, Burgess steps out onto the streets of Brooklyn in a familiar looking yellow dress toting nothing but a baseball bat and plenty of diva vibes. It’s a hilarious homage that makes us hope Titus will spend the entire new season of Kimmy Schmidt in character as Beyoncé.

The show, which also stars Ellie Kemper and Jane Krakowski , returns to Netflix with a brand new season on Friday, May 19th.