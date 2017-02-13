White HouseWhite House Declines to Publicly Defend National Security Advisor Michael Flynn
Raisa Bruner
2:40 AM UTC

It's official: Blue Ivy is a bona fide superstar. Following Beyoncé's showstopping performance, Grammys host James Corden put together a makeshift rendition of his segment "Carpool Karaoke," dragging in a slew of stars—Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Tim McGraw, and more—to help him sing "Sweet Caroline."

But the real star was Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy, who crashed the "carpool" to join in on the fun and sing along, decked out in a bright pink Prince-inspired pantsuit. Obviously, she stole the show—and appeared to be having the best time ever.

The internet is now officially obsessed with Blue.

