KKK Imperial Wizard Frank Ancona Found Dead Near River in Missouri

Frank Ancona, the imperial wizard of the Traditionalist Knights of the Ku Klux Klan , was found dead Saturday near Belgrade, Mo.

Ancona's body was found by the Big River in Missouri by a family who was fishing, the Kansas City Star reports. The cause of death is currently unknown, but officials said that an autopsy would be conducted Sunday.

In a statement, Zach Jacobsen, the Washington, Mo. County Sheriff, called the incident a "tragic and senseless act of violence," according to the Kansas City Star .

Before he was found dead, Ancona, 51, disappeared on Friday. His car was located by a U.S. Forest Service employee on Forest Service property, who then called Missouri Highway Patrol for further assistance, the Star reports.

Ancona's family has been notified of his death, according to the Star .