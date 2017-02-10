Captain America star Chris Evans channeled his silver screen alter ego on Wednesday. He took to Twitter to share that former KKK leader David Duke had tweeted support of recently confirmed U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, writing that if Duke "thinks you're right, then you are unequivocally wrong."
Duke responded to Evans with a tweet of his own, calling the Marvel star a "typical dumb actor," to which Evans quickly responded.
This isn’t the first time that the Marvel actor has sounded off on politics on Twitter. He’s made headlines in the past for speaking out about the Dakota Access Pipeline, gun control and Donald Trump’s stance on immigration.
See the full exchange below into Thursday below.