Chris Evans arrives at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2016 at The Ivy on November 16, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold—WireImage

Captain America star Chris Evans channeled his silver screen alter ego on Wednesday. He took to Twitter to share that former KKK leader David Duke had tweeted support of recently confirmed U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions , writing that if Duke "thinks you're right, then you are unequivocally wrong."

Duke responded to Evans with a tweet of his own, calling the Marvel star a "typical dumb actor," to which Evans quickly responded.

This isn’t the first time that the Marvel actor has sounded off on politics on Twitter. He’s made headlines in the past for speaking out about the Dakota Access Pipeline, gun control and Donald Trump’s stance on immigration.

See the full exchange below into Thursday below.

If David Duke....DAVID!...DUKE!... thinks you're right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words. https://t.co/CuLUznwO6S - Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017

Typical dumb actor - if everything I say is wrong, then when I say I oppose these Zionists wars, you must be for them, Captain America!? https://t.co/fsxQHgzdWD - David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) February 9, 2017

@DrDavidDuke well if these nuggets of bigotry are some of your OTHER thoughts, then I stand by my original tweet https://t.co/YSrOCDuyBw - Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017